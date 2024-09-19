GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman dies after eating shawarma in Chennai

The police are awaiting the postmortem report to confirm whether her death was caused by the food she consumed

Updated - September 19, 2024 04:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Shawarma being prepared at a restaurant. Image used for representational purposes. File

Shawarma being prepared at a restaurant. Image used for representational purposes. File | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

A 22–year-old woman from Noombal near Vanagaram in Chennai allegedly died of food poisoning on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) after she consumed shawarma from a local eatery.

A senior police official from the Avadi Police Commissionerate said Swetha, a resident of Thiruveedi Amman Street near Vanagaram, worked as a teacher at a private school in Noombal.

Over a week ago, she reportedly ate shawarma from a fast food restaurant while she was out with her brother. On reaching home, she also consumed fish curry.

The same night, she began vomiting and fainted. Her family immediately rushed her to a private hospital in Porur, but as her condition did not improve, she was brought to the Government Stanley Hospital on Tuesday (September 17, 2024). The next day, she died as she did not respond to treatment.

Five-year-old girl dies after consuming mango juice in T.N. village; health officials launch door-to-door checks

The Maduravoyal police are awaiting the postmortem report to confirm whether her death was caused by the food she consumed. A case has been registered.

Published - September 19, 2024 04:50 pm IST

