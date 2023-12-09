ADVERTISEMENT

Woman dies after car plunges into pit near Arakkonam

December 09, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

The car accident happened on Tirupati-Tiruttani High Road at Perungalathur village near Arakkonam town on Saturday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 45-year-old woman died after the taxi car she was travelling in fell into a pit on Tirupati-Tiruttani High Road at Perungalathur village near Arakkonam town, Ranipet, on Saturday.

Police said the victim, K. Geetha, was a resident of Tiruttani. Along with her mother P. Bakkiyam, 70, Geetha was returning home in a taxi after attending a funeral in Poonamallee near Chennai.

The taxi driver, T. Simson, 47, a native of Kanyakumari, lost control over the wheels and the car plunged into a roadside pit. In the impact, Geetha died on the spot, while her mother and the cab driver escaped with minor injuries. The incident happened around 12.30 p.m.

Passersby and other motorists rescued the injured and alerted the Arakkonam Taluk police, who rushed to the spot and retrieved the mangled car from the pit. The injured persons were admitted at the Government Taluk Hospital in Tiruttani, around six kms from the accident spot.

A case has been registered. An investigation is under way.

