ADVERTISEMENT

Woman detained in connection with husband’s death in Ullagaram

September 20, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madipakkam police have detained the wife of a 34-year-old man in connection with his death in Ullagaram.

The police said V. Naresh Kumar, a resident of Chozhan Street in Ullagaram, ran a tyre shop. He was married to Saranya. For the past week, their daughter had been suffering from a fever, and this led to an argument between the couple on Tuesday night. After Naresh hit Saranya, she retaliated and knocked him down from the bed. As he remained unconscious, she called an 108 Ambulance, but the nursing staff, upon examining Naresh, said that he had died.

A police team visited the house and sent the body to the Chromepet Government Hospital for a post-mortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US