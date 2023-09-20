Woman detained in connection with husband’s death in Ullagaram

September 20, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madipakkam police have detained the wife of a 34-year-old man in connection with his death in Ullagaram.

The police said V. Naresh Kumar, a resident of Chozhan Street in Ullagaram, ran a tyre shop. He was married to Saranya. For the past week, their daughter had been suffering from a fever, and this led to an argument between the couple on Tuesday night. After Naresh hit Saranya, she retaliated and knocked him down from the bed. As he remained unconscious, she called an 108 Ambulance, but the nursing staff, upon examining Naresh, said that he had died.

A police team visited the house and sent the body to the Chromepet Government Hospital for a post-mortem.