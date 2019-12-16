Woman delivers baby at Egmore railway station

A pregnant passenger from Andhra Pradesh delivered a baby at the Chennai Egmore railway station early on Saturday. The baby and mother were later admitted to the Institute of Child Health (ICH) and Hospital for Children, Egmore.

A senior official of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said Venkatesh, a resident of a village near Renigunta from Andhra Pradesh, had brought his wife Ramya, 25, who was in an advanced stage of pregnancy, for attending an interview in the city. After completing the interview the couple had gone to Egmore railway station on Friday night to return to their native place. However the passengers were informed that their train had been delayed and it would leave on Saturday morning. The couple decided to sleep on the platform of the railway station to board the early morning train.

With no help

The RPF official said on Saturday around 3 a.m. the woman developed labour pain and delivered a girl without any one’s help. A patrol team of the railway protection force in the morning found that the woman had delivered a baby and took her to the emergency ward in the railway station where the medical specialists administered first aid to her and her baby. Later, both the mother and the baby were shifted to the Egmore Children's Hospital.