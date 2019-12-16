Woman, daughter run over by MTC bus

A 27-year-old woman riding a two-wheeler and her five-year-old daughter were run over by an MTC bus in Kilkattalai on Sunday evening.
The deceased have been identified as Sudha and her daughter Shivani of Tirusoolam. Her two-year-old son Deepak sustained minor injuries and is out of danger.
Police said the accident happened when Sudha was on her way to her relative’s house at Kovilambakkam with her two children.
On Medavakkam Main Road at Echangadu, the MTC bus hit her bike.
In the impact, the three fell and the rear tyre of the bus ran over Sudha and Shivani. They died on the spot. Deepak fell on the other side of the bike. The police sent the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered and the bus driver Thangaiyah was detained for investigation.
