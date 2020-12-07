Woman, daughter fall into canal, die

They were riding a bike which fell into an open canal

A 50-year-old woman and her 20-year-old daughter died after the bike they were riding fell into an open canal along the service road of the Maduravoyal Bypass on Sunday.

The police said Caroline was living in an apartment at Ayanambakkam with daughter Evelyn and 15-year-old son.

The accident occurred around 7 p.m. The Thirumangalam police have registered a case and opened an investigation.

“We will speak to the authorities who maintain the canal and try to have a parapet wall built or barricades installed along the canal. The lighting on the stretch should also be improved,” a senior police officer said.