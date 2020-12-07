Woman, daughter fall into canal, die

A 50-year-old woman and her 20-year-old daughter died after the bike they were riding fell into an open canal along the service road of the Maduravoyal Bypass on Sunday.
The police said Caroline was living in an apartment at Ayanambakkam with daughter Evelyn and 15-year-old son.
The accident occurred around 7 p.m. The Thirumangalam police have registered a case and opened an investigation.
“We will speak to the authorities who maintain the canal and try to have a parapet wall built or barricades installed along the canal. The lighting on the stretch should also be improved,” a senior police officer said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath