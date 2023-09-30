HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman, daughter die of suffocation after AC blast in their house in Ambattur

A shopkeeper saw smoke coming out of the window of the house around 6 a.m. on Saturday and alerted the house owner and also the police; electric short-circuit suspected to be the cause of fire

September 30, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Personnel of Fire and Rescue Services are on rescue work at the house in Menambedu, near Ambattur on Saturday 

Personnel of Fire and Rescue Services are on rescue work at the house in Menambedu, near Ambattur on Saturday  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A mother and her daughter died by suffocation due to smoke that erupted from the blast of an air-conditioner in the early hours of Saturday while they were fast asleep in their house at Menambedu, near Ambattur. Electric short-circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

The victims have been identified as Yahila, 50, and her daughter, Nashrin, 16. After the death of her husband Rahmath, Yahila had been staying at the house on Kailasam Street, Egambaram Nagar, Menambedu. She was working as housekeeping staff at a nearby private school and the girl was studying in Class 11.

Dhanakodi, who runs a shop in the neighbourhood, saw smoke coming from the window of the house when he came to open his shop at 6 a.m. on Saturday. He immediately alerted the house owner Zahir Hussain, who is the brother of Yahila, and the police control room.

The police and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot. The neighbours broke open the door and found the AC unit, which had melted down in the fire in the bedroom. Thick smoke had enveloped the house. A police officer said: “Initially we rescued the woman who was lying unconscious and thought she was the only person inside the house. After spraying water and entering the house, we found the girl unconscious.”

Both died on the way to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. The police have registered a case of fire.

Related Topics

Chennai / fire

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.