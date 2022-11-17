Woman, daughter arrested in medical admission racket

November 17, 2022 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch of Greater Chennai City Police arrested a woman and her daughter who defrauded several people after promising them to get admission in medical colleges. 

The accused were identified as K. Sasikala, 63, and her daughter Ramya, 34, of Valasaravakkam. The police said the duo took ₹90 lakh in instalments from Joseph Ilango for getting an M.S. seat for his daughter at the Government Medical College, Chengalpattu. They took ₹28.74 lakh from R. Sundar and several others and cheated them.

