Woman, daughter arrested in medical admission racket

The Central Crime Branch of Greater Chennai City Police arrested a woman and her daughter who defrauded several people after promising them to get admission in medical colleges.
The accused were identified as K. Sasikala, 63, and her daughter Ramya, 34, of Valasaravakkam. The police said the duo took ₹90 lakh in instalments from Joseph Ilango for getting an M.S. seat for his daughter at the Government Medical College, Chengalpattu. They took ₹28.74 lakh from R. Sundar and several others and cheated them.
