Woman, daughter arrested for cheating a job aspirant 

The two reportedly collected ₹30 lakh after promising the victim a placement in Portugal

The Velachery police on Monday arrested a woman and her daughter who were about to flee the country after cheating a job aspirant of ₹30 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Anitha, 59, and Kilina, 29, of Arumbakkam.

The police said Thanishka of Bharathi Nagar in Velachery and Kilina studied together in the same college. Ms. Thanishka completed her BE and MBA and was looking for a job. Kilina and Anitha promised to get her a lucrative job in Portugal and collected ₹30 lakh from her. When they failed to get her the job and did not return the money, Ms. Thanishka lodged a police complaint.

Crime inspector G. Kannan took up investigation and issued a look out notice against Anitha and Kilina. They were arrested and remanded in judicial custody after being produced in a court.