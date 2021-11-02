Woman constable dies, another injured, as tree falls at Fort St George in Chennai

CHENNAI

02 November 2021 12:36 IST

The injured constable has been admitted to hospital; CM Stalin has sanctioned an ex gratia amount of ₹10 lakh to the bereaved family of constable Kavitha

A woman constable was crushed to death and another constable was injured, after a huge tree fell on them, possibly due to the heavy rains, near the Chief Minister’s Special Cell at the Fort St George Secretariat campus, on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Kavitha, 34, head constable attached with Traffic Police, Muthiyalpet. The injured is Murugan, 48, from the Traffic Police, Royapuram. Both were assigned on duty at the fourth gate of Fort St George, which houses the Secretariat, Legislative Assembly and other offices.

At 9.10 a.m., Ms. Kavitha was sitting on the stairs which lead to the Chief Minister’s Cell and having breakfast. A source said, at the time, another constable Thirumugam, who was nearby, saw the tree falling. He alerted her to move, but even before he finished speaking, the tree fell on her. She was caught under the tree and crushed to death. Mr. Murugan, who was standing near the tree, was also injured. Mr. Thirumugan’s bike was also damaged in the incident. Later, staff of the secretariat and police personnel retrieved her body.

Mr. Murugan was sent to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in an ambulance van.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu visited the spot, and senior officers including the Director General of Police, C. Sylendra Babu, also visited. Fort Police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed shock over the death and also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family of Ms. Kavitha. The CM has ordered the disbursal of an ex gratia amount of ₹10 lakh to her family from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.