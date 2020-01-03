Woman chokes to death while eating bajji in Chennai

In a tragic incident, a 45-year-old woman died in Choolaimedu after she choked on a bajji she was eating.

The victim has been identified as Padamavathi, 45, wife of Gangadharan, 48. The husband works in a shop which sells two-wheeler spare parts in Royapettah. The couple was staying at the wife’s family’s home in Kamarajar street, Choolaimedu. On Thursday evening, Gangadharan was away at work. His wife Padamavathi, her mother and other family members had bajjis bought from a nearby shop.

When Padmavathi choked on the food, her mother gave her water to drink. Soon though, she had difficulties breathing, and though her family tried to resuscitate her, she did not regain consciousness. They rushed her in an ambulance to Government Kilpauk Medical College where she was declared brought dead by doctors.

Choolaimedu police have registered a case for unnatural death as per section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code. Her body was handed over to her family after the post mortem.