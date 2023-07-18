ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, child found dead at home, man battling for life in hospital

July 18, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the man had a debt of ₹17 lakh since he was addicted to spend on online games and on luxurious items.

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old woman and her seven-year-old daughter were found dead in their house at Thazhambur on Monday. The woman’s husband, a techie, was found unconscious.

The police suspect that the man murdered his wife and daughter and attempeted to end his life because of debt. He has been admitted to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

The police said the man, identified as Aravind, 32, from Thazhambur was working in a private tech company. He was living with his wife Sujitha and daughter Aishwarya. Sujitha was employed in a private firm.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The tragedy came to light when relatives of Aravind tried to contact him on Monday morning. As they could not reach him, they requested the neighbours to check on the family. After breaking open the door, the neighbours found Sujitha and Aishwarya lying dead and Aravind unconscious.

The police said Aravind had a debt of ₹17 lakh and he was addicted to online games and used to spend on luxurious items.

The Thazhambur police registered a case.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / suicide

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US