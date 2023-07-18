Woman, child found dead at home, man battling for life in hospital

July 18, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 32-year-old woman and her seven-year-old daughter were found dead in their house at Thazhambur on Monday. The woman’s husband, a techie, was found unconscious.

The police suspect that the man murdered his wife and daughter and attempeted to end his life because of debt. He has been admitted to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

The police said the man, identified as Aravind, 32, from Thazhambur was working in a private tech company. He was living with his wife Sujitha and daughter Aishwarya. Sujitha was employed in a private firm.

The tragedy came to light when relatives of Aravind tried to contact him on Monday morning. As they could not reach him, they requested the neighbours to check on the family. After breaking open the door, the neighbours found Sujitha and Aishwarya lying dead and Aravind unconscious.

The police said Aravind had a debt of ₹17 lakh and he was addicted to online games and used to spend on luxurious items.

The Thazhambur police registered a case.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)