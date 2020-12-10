Woman booked for hit-and-run in Villivakkam

CHENNAI

A 40-year-old woman, who drove her relative’s car and allegedly killed a pregnant woman in Villivakkam on Tuesday afternoon, has been booked by the police on Wednesday.

According to the police, Ghousarbi, 28, wife of Azharuddin, who was pregnant, had come to her husband’s workplace in Rangadas Colony. She was hit by a car while sitting on a verandah near a tea shop. Passersby rushed her to a hospital, where she succumbed to injuries. The police registered a case and sent her body for post-mortem examination.

The car involved had a plate mentioning it belonged to an Income Tax officer. “During investigation, we found that the person who drove the car was Rupavathy, 40. She has been learning driving for some time and was driving the vehicle of her relative, who works in the Income Tax Department, when the accident happened,” a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.