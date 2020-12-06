Case against woman for abusing traffic police, clip goes viral

CHENNAI

06 December 2020 18:07 IST

Her friend was booked for drinking and driving in Thiruvanmiyur

A video of a 28-year-old woman who reportedly verbally abused traffic police personnel, allegedly under the influence of alcohol after her friend was booked for drinking and driving in Thiruvanmiyur, went viral on Sunday. The police have registered a case under three sections of the IPC against the woman.

According to the police, the altercation took place around 8.30 p.m. at South Avenue, Kamarajar Nagar in Thiruvanmiyur, when the traffic police personnel were checking vehicles to curb drinking and driving. They intercepted a car and Todla Seshu Prasad, 27, of Indira Nagar, who was at the wheel, was asked to blow into the breathalyser and the reading showed 209 mg alcohol content.

The police seized the car and registered a case of drinking and driving against Prasad. However, his friend, later identified as Kamini, 28, from Indira Nagar, an assistant director in the film industry, picked an argument with traffic inspector Mariappan and his team. Three videos, reportedly shot by the police, showed her verbally abusing the police and during the course of the argument she claimed to be from the media.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Mariappan lodged a complaint with the Thiruvanmiyur police station and a case was registered under Sections 294(b) (obscene language), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC. Mr. Mariappan alleged alleged that she kicked him and prevented him from discharging his duty.