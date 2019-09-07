Woman bludgeoned

A 45-year-old woman was bludgeoned to death in Pallikaranai by her neighbour following an argument over non-payment of interest for the money the victim had borrowed.

Police said Lakshmi was a flower vendor who lived with her family in Mylai Balaji Nagar. She had borrowed ₹20,000 from her neighbour six months ago and failed to pay the interest for the last two months.

Both quarrelled over this. The neighbour took a clay Vinayaka idol and hit Lakshmi on the head. She was rushed to Government Royapettah Hospital, where she succumbed on Friday morning. Pallikaranai police arrested Prashanth and a search is on for three more suspects.