Chennai

Woman bludgeoned

more-in

A 45-year-old woman was bludgeoned to death in Pallikaranai by her neighbour following an argument over non-payment of interest for the money the victim had borrowed.

Police said Lakshmi was a flower vendor who lived with her family in Mylai Balaji Nagar. She had borrowed ₹20,000 from her neighbour six months ago and failed to pay the interest for the last two months.

Both quarrelled over this. The neighbour took a clay Vinayaka idol and hit Lakshmi on the head. She was rushed to Government Royapettah Hospital, where she succumbed on Friday morning. Pallikaranai police arrested Prashanth and a search is on for three more suspects.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2019 3:13:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/woman-bludgeoned/article29356421.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY