Woman bank manager killed by drunken husband in Chennai

A 37-year-old woman bank manager died on Friday after her drunken husband hit her with a hammer, following a quarrel at their house in Padi.

The victim was identified as Mano Bharathi, who was a resident of Kalaivanar Nagar, Padi. Police said she was a manager at a nationalised bank in Guindy. She and her husband, Achuthan fell in love 13 years ago and married. The couple have two daughters.

The couple had frequent quarrels as Achuthan was unemployed and and addicted to alcohol. At 4 p.m on Friday, he was under the influence of alcohol and had a quarrel with her and in a fit of anger, he hit her head using a hammer. She was grievously injured and fell on the ground. Her mother took her in an ambulance to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. At around 8.30 p.m, she died without responding to the treatment.

J.J.Nagar police registered a case of murder and apprehended Achuthan. Further investigations are on.