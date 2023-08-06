ADVERTISEMENT

Woman attacked at Perungalathur railway station

August 06, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The woman and her husband were returning home after buying a dress for their grandson at Tambaram Bazaar when the assailant attacked hers

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Railway Police are searching for a man who attacked a woman of Chengalpattu while she and her husband were waiting for a suburban train at Perungalathur railway station on Saturday night.

The police said said Thamizhselvi, 52, and her husband Murthy of Vinayagar Koil Street in Chengalpattu had been to Tambaram bazaar to buy dress for their grandson. The couple were waiting to board a train on their way back home at Perungalathur railway station. A man aged about 30 attacked Thamizhselvi and fled the spot.

The commuters waiting at the station immediately alerted the station master who admitted her to a private hospital in Tambaram where she is under treatment. 

