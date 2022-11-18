Woman, associate sentenced to life imprisonment

November 18, 2022 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

A sessions court here has convicted and sentenced a 30-year-old woman and her associate to life imprisonment for murdering her husband in 2018.

According to the police, Vinothini, 26, from Nagalapuram in Thoothukodi district, alleged that on October 12, 2018 while she and her husband Kathiravan blindfolded and played a game of hide-and-seek on Thiruvanmiyur beach sands, unknown persons came there and attacked her husband. They fled the scene after snatching her thaali.

But the police investigation revealed that it was all a drama. She was in love with Anthony Jagan, 24. Since the two belonged to different communities, there was opposition to their marriage. In this situation, Vinothini married Kathiravan, a software engineer from Thoothukudi and stayed in the city. But the relationship between Vinodini and Anthony Jagan continued. They planned an attack on Kathiravan and executed the murder.

Later, Vinodhini and Anthony Jagan were arrested and tried for murder.