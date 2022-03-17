Woman arrested on impersonation charge  

She used to get consumer loans from several banks under false identity

The Anti-Bank Fraud Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Wednesday arrested a 37-year-old woman from Erode who had taken consumer loans from banks by submitting forged documents.

The police said she and her husband had cheated several banks after taking loans from them. Venkataraman, area manager of a private bank, lodged a complaint at Police Commissioner's office recently alleging that a woman had obtained a consumer loan of ₹1.08 lakh for buying an iphone and failed to repay the equated monthly instalment. On verifying the records, it was found that she had submitted forged documents in the name of Naga Preeti.

The police arrested the accused who was identified as K. Radhika, 37, in Erode. She used her relative's PAN and submitted forged bank account details in her husband's name for getting the loan. In 2015 and 2016, she and her husband Karthik had cheated several people by offering to arrange loans on investing in insurance schemes. They had cheated banks in Chennai, Tiruchi and Puducherry by obtaining car loans through fraudulent methods. They had involved in a novel fraud of buying durables through e-commerce portal and later exchanging the goods and they had cases in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore, said the police.