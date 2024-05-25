ADVERTISEMENT

Woman arrested on charges of usury 

Published - May 25, 2024 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Pulianthope police have arrested a 48-year-old woman on charges of usury. Police sources said Anchalai, 48, of Narasimma Nagar in Pulianthope, was arrested based on a complaint filed by one Mashir Khan, 44, from the same area. 

Mashir Khan said that he had taken a loan of ₹4 lakh from Anchalai a few months ago to meet family expenses and repaid around ₹8 lakh, including principal and interest. However, she continued to harass him demanding more interest and abused him with filthy language. 

The police, who investigated into the complaint, arrested her under various sections of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act. She was remanded in judicial custody.

