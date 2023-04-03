Woman arrested on charge of usurping C. Kandasamy Naidu Trust land 

April 03, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Anti-Land Grabbing Cell of the Central Crime Branch has arrested a 40-year-old woman, an advocate, on charges of creating encumbrance on the land measuring 20 grounds worth more than ₹10 crore belonging to C. Kandasamy Naidu Trust in Medavakkam, Purasawalkam.

Philanthropist C. Kandasamy Naidu had bought immovable and movable properties before his demise. In 1948, he left a will bequeathing them for charity and education purposes. As the will was probated, the office of the Administrator General and Official Trustee of Tamil Nadu (AG & OT) has been administrating the trust estate and doing charities, maintenance to the beneficiaries, scholarship to the students and other works.

Recently, the office of AG&OT came across an encumbrance in one of land property located at Medavakkam in Purasawalkam and lodged a complaint with the police to take criminal action against encroachers.

The complaint alleged that Mariammal fraudulently executed settlement deeds in favour of her daughter Nagalakshmi for 20 grounds and granddaughter Rejila Shri and registered the properties in their names at the sub-registrar office in 2008. They raised a building measuring 300 sq. ft. on the land.

The police have arrested Rejila Shri, 40, and she has been remanded in judicial custody.

