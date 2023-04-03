ADVERTISEMENT

Woman arrested on charge of usurping C. Kandasamy Naidu Trust land 

April 03, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The woman had allegedly forged documents in 2008 staking ownership to 20 grounds of land with a market value of ₹10 crore and raised a building on 300 sq. ft. of land in Purusawalkam

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Land Grabbing Cell of the Central Crime Branch has arrested  a 40-year-old woman, an advocate, on charges of creating encumbrance on the land measuring 20 grounds worth more than ₹10 crore belonging to C. Kandasamy Naidu Trust in Medavakkam, Purasawalkam. 

Philanthropist C. Kandasamy Naidu had bought immovable and movable properties before his demise. In 1948, he left a will bequeathing them for charity and education purposes. As the will was probated, the office of the Administrator General and Official Trustee of Tamil Nadu (AG & OT) has been administrating the trust estate and doing charities, maintenance to the beneficiaries, scholarship to the students and other works. 

Recently, the office of AG&OT came across an encumbrance in one of land property located at Medavakkam in Purasawalkam and lodged a complaint with the police to take criminal action against encroachers. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The complaint alleged that Mariammal fraudulently executed settlement deeds in favour of her daughter Nagalakshmi for 20 grounds and granddaughter Rejila Shri and registered the properties in their names at the sub-registrar office in 2008. They raised a building measuring 300 sq. ft. on the land.

The police have arrested Rejila Shri, 40, and she has been remanded in judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / fraud

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US