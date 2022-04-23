Woman arrested on charge of stealing jewellery

Special Correspondent April 23, 2022 18:14 IST

A woman, who worked as a domestic aid, was arrested in Abhiramapuram police station limits for allegedly stealing 98 g gold jewellery studded with diamonds from a businessman's house in Alwarpet.

The police said R. Karuppiah, 60, of Sriram Colony, Alwarpet, lodged a complaint last month stating that the gold jewellery kept in the steel cupboard on the first floor of his house had been stolen on March 14.

The police ,after preliminary investigation, interrogated Dhanalakshmi, a domestic aid who had left the job. She admitted that she had stolen the jewellery while cleaning the room and later quit the job on the pretext of ill-health. The police recovered the jewellery from her.