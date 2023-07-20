Woman arrested on charge of murdering her partner in Thiruporur

July 20, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Chennai

Thiruporur police on Thursday arrested a 54-year-old woman for allegedly pushing her partner to death and dumping his body in a plastic drum at their house before fleeing.

Police sources said owner of the house, who came to collect rent on Wednesday, noticed an odour and alerted the police. The police found the body in a plastic drum in the house. The woman, who was staying in the house, had gone missing.

The police said the murdered man, Valathi Kovilan, 76, from Villupuram was staying with his partner Ezhilarasi, 54, in an apartment at Alathur near Thiruporur in Chengalpattu district after the death of his wife. He had retired from a private firm. Police suspect that he was murdered about 10 days ago. The police removed the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. Since the she was missing, the police suspected the involvement of Ezhilarasi. They tracked her down with the help of her mobile phone signal. Interrogation revealed that Valthi Kovilan died when Ezhilarasi pushed him down during a quarrel. She kept the body in the drum and left the house.

