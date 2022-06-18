Woman arrested in job racket 

She allegedly cheated 50 candidates after promising them employment abroad

The Job Racket Wing of the Central Crime Branch has arrested a 23-year-old woman who cheated over 50 job aspirants after receiving money for arranging jobs abroad.

The accused was identified as X. Angel, 23, of Kodungaiyur and police recovered computers, mobile phones and incriminating documents.

She was arrested following a complaint from Manikandan from Kumbakonam who alleged that the accused ran a fictitious firm and collected ₹1 crore from 50 job aspirants on promising to send them to foreign countries to join jobs.

The investigation revealed that the accused collected original certificates, passports and money from them. The police launched a search to nab the other accused involved in the crime.