Woman arrested for throwing two-day-old baby into a lake in Velachery

July 04, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Velachery police on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old woman who threw her newborn baby into a lake in Velachery.

The police said that they were alerted by the public that the body of a baby was floating in the lake near Sasi Nagar in Velachery. It was sent to a hospital for post-mortem. With the help of the CCTV footage near the lake, the police traced the mother of the baby, who was identified as Sangeetha, 26, of Sasi Nagar.

The police said during interrogation, Sangeetha said she was married to Karthik, a carpenter, and they had a two-year-old child. She had an affair with another man and she became pregnant with his child. She told the police that she had labour pain and gave birth to the baby at home two days ago when her husband was away. She threw the baby into the lake before her husband returned home.

