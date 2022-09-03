Woman arrested for stealing jewellery at temple festivals

Thalambur police have arrested a 26-year-old woman who allegedly stole jewellery from women in temples and festivals.

The suspect was identified as Pandeeswari, 26, from Manimangalam. She is suspected to be part of a gang whose members visit temples or festivals across the State and steal jewellery and money from devotees.

In CCTV footage, the woman was seen covered with a shawl and approached a devotee and removed her jewellery from her neck. She was arrested by police following complaints from eight women who lost their jewellery in a festival held in Kelambakkam.