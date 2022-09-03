Woman arrested for stealing jewellery at temple festivals 

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 03, 2022 21:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Thalambur police have arrested a 26-year-old woman who allegedly stole jewellery from women in temples and festivals. 

The suspect was identified as Pandeeswari, 26, from Manimangalam. She is suspected to be part of a gang whose members visit temples or festivals across the State and steal jewellery and money from devotees.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In CCTV footage, the woman was seen covered  with a shawl and approached a devotee and removed her jewellery from her neck. She was arrested by police following complaints from eight women who lost their jewellery in a festival held in Kelambakkam. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
theft & burglary

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app