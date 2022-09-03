Woman arrested for stealing jewellery at temple festivals
Thalambur police have arrested a 26-year-old woman who allegedly stole jewellery from women in temples and festivals.
The suspect was identified as Pandeeswari, 26, from Manimangalam. She is suspected to be part of a gang whose members visit temples or festivals across the State and steal jewellery and money from devotees.
In CCTV footage, the woman was seen covered with a shawl and approached a devotee and removed her jewellery from her neck. She was arrested by police following complaints from eight women who lost their jewellery in a festival held in Kelambakkam.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.