Chennai

Woman arrested for stealing jewellery at temple festivals 

Thalambur police have arrested a 26-year-old woman who allegedly stole jewellery from women in temples and festivals. 

The suspect was identified as Pandeeswari, 26, from Manimangalam. She is suspected to be part of a gang whose members visit temples or festivals across the State and steal jewellery and money from devotees.

In CCTV footage, the woman was seen covered  with a shawl and approached a devotee and removed her jewellery from her neck. She was arrested by police following complaints from eight women who lost their jewellery in a festival held in Kelambakkam. 


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
theft & burglary
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 3, 2022 9:20:06 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/woman-arrested-for-stealing-jewellery-at-temple-festivals/article65846276.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY