Woman arrested for stealing gold jewellery from lockers of the SBI Sholinganallur branch

The Semmanchery police have arrested a 39-year-old woman for allegedly stealing gold jewellery from the Sholinganallur branch of the State Bank of India.

The crime came to light when the bank officers did an audit of the jewellery that were pledged by customers and kept in safe lockers on October 6. Initially, they found one piece of jewellery belonging to a customer missing and after conducting checking, they found jewellery of 24 borrowers were missing from the safe.

Then they lodged a complaint with the police. The police checked the CCTV footage and traced the suspect who has been identified as Loudhuammal of Kannagi Nagar who worked as conservancy staff in the bank through a contract firm.

The police said she had been working in the branch for the last four years. Although she was deployed as a conservancy worker, she gained the confidence of the bank staff by doing errands. Even she was allowed to put pledged jewellery into plastic covers after valuation by the bank staff. She managed to remove the jewellery from the plastic covers before placing it into the safe, said the police.

She had taken the stolen jewellery and pledged with two financial firms to settle her loan which she obtained from a money lender. The police recovered 54 sovereigns from her and further investigation is on.

