ADVERTISEMENT

Woman arrested for murdering son

March 17, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ashok Nagar police arrested a 57-year-old woman for murdering her 40-year-old son on Saturday.

The police said S. Venkatesh and his mother Shanthi ran a business setting up stages for functions on a contract basis. On Thursday night, Venkatesh was found dead in their house, while Shanthi had gone to her workplace.

Based on the neighbours’ report, the police sent the body to a government hospital for a post-mortem. The post-mortem established that Venkatesh had been murdered, and the police interrogated Shanthi, who confessed to the crime. Shanthi revealed that on Thursday night, an inebriated Venkatesh had demanded money from her. When she refused, he attacked her. In the ensuing altercation, she hit him on the head with a stick and strangled him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US