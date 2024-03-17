Woman arrested for murdering son

March 17, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Ashok Nagar police arrested a 57-year-old woman for murdering her 40-year-old son on Saturday.

The police said S. Venkatesh and his mother Shanthi ran a business setting up stages for functions on a contract basis. On Thursday night, Venkatesh was found dead in their house, while Shanthi had gone to her workplace.

Based on the neighbours’ report, the police sent the body to a government hospital for a post-mortem. The post-mortem established that Venkatesh had been murdered, and the police interrogated Shanthi, who confessed to the crime. Shanthi revealed that on Thursday night, an inebriated Venkatesh had demanded money from her. When she refused, he attacked her. In the ensuing altercation, she hit him on the head with a stick and strangled him.