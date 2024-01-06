Woman arrested for murdering husband

January 06, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - CHENNAI

The Nungambakkam Police on Friday arrested a 34-year-old woman on charges of murdering her husband.

Police said the victim, G. Balakrishnan, 44, of Vaikundapuram, Nungambakkam, was working as a security guard at Chepauk Cricket Stadium. Balakrishnan and his wife, Kanagavalli, often quarrelled over domestic disputes, said sources.

On Thursday night, Balakrishnan, who was in an inebriated condition, came home and attacked Kanagavalli. Enraged, she grabbed her husband’s head and smashed it against the wall in retaliation. He died on the spot.

Police arrested Kanagavalli, 34, for the murder based on a complaint given by a relative.

