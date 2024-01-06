GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman arrested for murdering husband

January 06, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nungambakkam Police on Friday arrested a 34-year-old woman on charges of murdering her husband.

Police said the victim, G. Balakrishnan, 44, of Vaikundapuram, Nungambakkam, was working as a security guard at Chepauk Cricket Stadium. Balakrishnan and his wife, Kanagavalli, often quarrelled over domestic disputes, said sources.

On Thursday night, Balakrishnan, who was in an inebriated condition, came home and attacked Kanagavalli. Enraged, she grabbed her husband’s head and smashed it against the wall in retaliation. He died on the spot.

Police arrested Kanagavalli, 34, for the murder based on a complaint given by a relative.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.