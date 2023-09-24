ADVERTISEMENT

Woman arrested for murdering her husband

September 24, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Vengal police in Tiruvallur district have arrested a 27-year-old woman who allegedly smothered her unemployed husband to death with a pillow and tried to pass it off as death due to excessive consumption of alcohol.

The police said Ramesh, 30, of Vaniyan Chatram near Periyapalayam, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his house. His wife Thangalaskmi told the police that he died of excessive consumption of alcohol. However, the post-mortem report revealed that the man died of strangulation. On suspicion, the police interrogated Thangalakshmi who admitted to have committed the crime as her alcoholic husband was unemployed. She was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

