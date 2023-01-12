ADVERTISEMENT

Woman arrested for murdering her alocohlic husband during domestic quarrel

January 12, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The accused brought her husband to the Government Kilpauk Hospital three days after stabbing him as her treatment with home remedies had failed

The Hindu Bureau

The Virugambakkam police on Thursday arrested a 37-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed her drunken husband with kitchen knife during a quarrel.

The police said on Wednesday afternoon, Vinodhini, wife of Velmurugan, 40, a daily wage worker from Mathiazagan Nagar, Saligramam, took her husband to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital stating that he collapsed at home due to excessive drinking. The doctors declared him as brought dead and informed the Virugambakkam police.

Police inspector Thomson Xavier took up investigation and found two injury marks on the stomach of Velmurugan. During interrogation, Vinodhini reportedly told the police that Velmurugan came home drunk on Monday. She gave him a bath and cleaned him before letting him into the house. After entering the house, he urinated on the bed which angered her. The couple quarrelled over this when she took a kitchen knife and stabbed him in the stomach in a fit of anger. She treated him with home remedies instead of taking him to a hospital. However, he was bleeding and collapsed at the house. She rushed him to the hospital where she told the doctors that he had collapsed because of excessive consumption of alcohol.

Vinodhini was arrested by the police on charges of murder. She has been remanded in judicial custody.

