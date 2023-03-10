Woman arrested for murder of auto driver at a lodge in Periamet

March 10, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Periamet police on Thursday arrested a 42-year-old woman for allegedly pushing down an autorickshaw driver to death at a lodge following a dispute over a relationship.

The police said a 41-year-old man was found dead in a lodge and it was reported to the police by the manager of the lodge on Thursday.

The police identified the dead man as S. Prakash, 41, who was an autorickshaw driver and a resident of Narayana Maistry Street, Perambur Barracks Road, Otteri. He was a bachelor. The police took up investigation after registering a case of suspicious death.

The post-mortem revealed that there was an injury mark on the head of Prakash. Investigation revealed that Priya had stayed with him at the lodge on the day of his death. Both had worked together in a private firm. The woman had two children. They were in a relationship for the last few years, the police said.

On Wednesday, they were involved in a drunken brawl when Priya pushed Prakash down. He died of injuries. The accused has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.