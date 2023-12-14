GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman arrested for murder of a youth in Ponneri 

The youth, an employee with a courier firm, had harassed and attacked her a week back demanding her to continue the relationship with him

December 14, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ponneri police on Wednesday arrested a 28-year-old woman, who along with an anti-social element and his associates, murdered a 24-year-old youth for harassing and attacking her a week back demanding her to continue relationship with him.

Police sources said the victim has been identified as Gopalakrishnan, of Balaji Nagar, Ponneri, an employee with a courier firm. The woman, identified as Priya, was married to an autorickshaw driver and has two children. As her husband was estranged, she had a relationship with Gopalakrishnan.

Police said she got acquainted with Jilla alias Anandan, an anti-social element in Chetpet, and snapped her relationship with Gopalakrishnan. Angered, Gopalakrishnan reprimanded her for befriending another man and also attacked her in her house. In retaliation, she conspired with Anandan and his associates. As per plan, they waylaid Gopalakrishnan and attacked him indiscriminately with knives on Wednesday night near Ponneri. They, then fled the scene. The Ponneri police rushed Gopalakrishnan to a government hospital, where he was declared dead. His body was then sent for post-mortem.

Police said Priya was arrested on charges of murder and five more persons have been detained. Further investigation is on.

