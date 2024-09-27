ADVERTISEMENT

Woman arrested for Deepavali chit fund fraud in Chennai 

Published - September 27, 2024 11:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The accused had collected ₹54 lakh from several persons via three intermediaries under the guise of a Deepavali chit fund scheme 

The Hindu Bureau

The Chit Fund and Kandhu Vatti Investigation wing of the Central Crime Branch has arrested a 49-year-old woman, who had been absconding for four years after allegedly cheating several persons by collecting money on the pretext of a Deepavali chit fund scheme. 

The police identified the accused as Amudha. M, who hails from Triplicane in Chennai. She was arrested following a complaint from B. Saranya, who alleged that the accused had collected ₹54 lakh from several persons via three intermediaries under the guise of a Deepavali chit fund and gift voucher scheme at her house in Triplicane.

She, however, absconded without returning the money, the complainant said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

crime / Chennai / fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US