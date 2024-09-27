GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman arrested for Deepavali chit fund fraud in Chennai 

The accused had collected ₹54 lakh from several persons via three intermediaries under the guise of a Deepavali chit fund scheme 

Published - September 27, 2024 11:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chit Fund and Kandhu Vatti Investigation wing of the Central Crime Branch has arrested a 49-year-old woman, who had been absconding for four years after allegedly cheating several persons by collecting money on the pretext of a Deepavali chit fund scheme. 

The police identified the accused as Amudha. M, who hails from Triplicane in Chennai. She was arrested following a complaint from B. Saranya, who alleged that the accused had collected ₹54 lakh from several persons via three intermediaries under the guise of a Deepavali chit fund and gift voucher scheme at her house in Triplicane.

She, however, absconded without returning the money, the complainant said.

