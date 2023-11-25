ADVERTISEMENT

Woman arrested for cheating

November 25, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday arrested Jayashree, a former employee of a private bank on charges of cheating an elderly woman.

Police said the complainant, Poornima Neethu, of Korattur, and her mother Santhakumari, 66, became acquainted with Jayashree. She had claimed that she and her family members were running a trading company in Choolaimedu. She convinced the complainant’s mother, Santhakumari, to invest money in their business to get high profits every month.

Believing her words Santhakumari invested money to the tune of ₹2.65 crore in several instalments from 2019 to 2021. But Jayashree returned only ₹64 lakh as profit and did not return the invested amount. Based on the complaint, the police arrested Jayasree, 39 of Choolaimedu.

CONNECT WITH US