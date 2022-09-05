Woman among three arrested for several burglaries in Virugambakkam

The police recovered 53 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹2 in cash from the suspects

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 05, 2022 18:02 IST

The Virugambakkam police arrested three persons, including a woman, for allegedly stealing gold jewellery and other valuables from several houses.

The police said Kumar Subramanian, a retired officer from CISF living in Venkateshwara Nagar of Virugambakkam, lodged a complaint on August 26 alleging that thieves broke into his house and took away 59 sovereigns of jewellery and diamond articles from a steel cupboard. After scrutinising the CCTV footage, the police arrested D. Kutty alias Siva Vinayagam, 43, and Nithya, 32, of Villvakkam and Ulaganathan, 44, of Kodungaiyur.

The police recovered 53 sovereigns of gold jewellery, silver articles and ₹2 lakh in cash from the suspects. The police said the suspects were involved in several cases of burglaries in and around Virugambakkam.

