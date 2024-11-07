ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, among five persons, held for selling methamphetamine in Esplanade 

Published - November 07, 2024 11:53 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Esplanade Police on Thursday arrested five persons, including a 25-year-old woman, who were in possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of selling. The woman led the network, according to the police.

Following a tip-off, a special team of police personnel intensified vehicle check on Wednesday afternoon on Jones Street in Mannady. During the exercise, they intercepted four persons travelling on two wheelers.

Since they gave evasive replies on being questioned by the police, the four persons were taken to the police station. Further interrogation revealed that they were working for Fathima Mowfia, of Manali. Based on their confession, the police nabbed the woman.

The four suspects, who were arrested, have been identified as V. Dinesh Prathap, 23, of Kodungaiyur, S.Santhosh, 18, of Tondiarpet, M. Praveen, 20, of Puzhal, and G. Thejas, 18, of Old Washermenpet. Police also seized seven grams of methamphetamine and two bikes from them.

Police sources said Fathima’s father Shahul Hameed was convicted three years ago for being involved in ganja peddling and he was operating the drug network. After him, she took up the illegal business along with those who worked under her father.

The network primarily focussed on methamphetamine and transported it by train. Youngsters were engaged to smuggle the drug from North India who returned by train and deboarded on the way before the train reached the Central Station. Unemployed youth were hired to sell the drug in and around bars and pubs in the city, police sources said.

