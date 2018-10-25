Woman alleges rape

A 24-year-old woman has lodged a complaint with the Semmanchery police alleging that she was cheated and raped by a person who claimed to be a film producer. The police is investigating the case to trace the suspect who went missing.

According to sources, the victim, an engineer used to travel by bus from Tiruporur to reach her place of work in Semmanchery. While she was waiting at a bus stand, a person who came on a luxury car claimed that he was producing a film with a leading actor and promised her a role in the film. He invited her to visit locations for his forthcoming film and took her in his car to Mahabalipuram. He allegedly raped her in a lodge and again lured her on the pretext of giving chance to her film. He told her to bring ₹ 60,000 and took her to Coimbatore. He and abandoned her in Coimbatore subsequently, she claimed.

On her return to her house, she lodged a complaint with the Semmanchery police.