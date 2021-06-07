Woman advocate booked for abusing traffic policemen at Chetpet signal

Her daughter was caught violating the lockdown

Personnel from the Chetpet police station have registered cases against a woman, who identified herself as an advocate, under six sections of the Indian Penal Code for abusing traffic policemen for allegedly stopping her daughter’s car in Chetpet for violating lockdown norms. The video of her shouting at policemen on duty went viral on message sharing platforms.

According to the complainant, Rajith Kumar, a head constable at the Chetpet traffic police station, and his colleagues Prabhakaran, Anand and Vimalraj were on duty at the Chetpet signal from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Around 7.45 a.m., they intercepted a car as part of the lockdown vehicle checks. The driver identified herself as Preethi Rajan, from Kilpauk, and she claimed that she was heading to the beach to purchase fish.

“I advised her that during lockdown, the public should not venture out unnecessarily and asked if she had an e-registration, which she did not,” he said in the complaint. He added that they took her driver’s licence and booked a case and handed over the e-challan to her. “She then called someone and a woman, later identified as Tanuja Kanthulla, arrived in a high-end car. She abused the policemen and also threw away the copy of the e-challan we gave to her daughter,” he stated in his complaint.

In the video, Ms. Tanuja, who identified herself as an advocate, threatened to strip them of their uniforms and asked them to behave properly. “What we have shot is a short clip. She was very abusive right from the moment she got down from the vehicle. Besides, she was not wearing a mask and was angered when we asked her to wear it,” he added.

Based on his complaint, the police have registered a case against her under Sections 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.), 294 B (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place,), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (1) criminal intimidation.

“It would be helpful if all traffic policemen on duty get body cameras. Then we can easily submit proof of what exactly happened.” a traffic policeman added.

The police have appealed to the public to extend and ensure cooperation with the police in its efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.

According to the police, personnel are given instructions to be polite and humane during vehicle checks.