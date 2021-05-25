Wives of Chennai policemen cook, distribute food to those in need

A group of wives of policemen from the Sembium police quarters, have been distributing food to the homeless community in Perambur for the past 10 days

While frontline warriors, the city’s police personnel guard the roads and enforce the lockdown, their spouses are not far behind. Wives of policemen from the Sembium police quarters and their children have been cooking and distributing food to the urban homeless in Perambur over the past 10 days.

There are over 250 houses at the Sembium police quarters. Ten days ago, the wives of a few head constables and a Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) decided to contribute to the society by feeding 50 homeless persons. “But we were overwhelmed by the response. More than 200 people started asking for food. So we decided to feed them daily,” said Jayakumari Anandan whose husband, Anandan, is a traffic head constable in Thirumangalam.

She and her team comprising Usha Vadivelu, whose husband Vadivelu is a head constable in Otteri Station, Gracy Victoria, whose husband John Britto Nathan is an SSI with the Kilpauk traffic police and Banu Pon Rathnam, whose husband Daniel is head constable at North Beach police station, decided to cook the food and distribute it.

“We use firewood to cook the food. On Sunday, we distributed chicken biryani and eggs. On other days we provide a variety of rice. But we ensure that the people are content,” she added. The money for the food is pooled in by many residents of the quarters as well as their relatives living abroad.

Mr. Britto Nathan said that he too helps in cooking whenever he finds time. “It is a social service and it feels good to help others. Our children also help us. We provide food to those living on the pavement and under bridges etc.,” he added. His son. Bafiyan Gilbert, a Loyola College student and Mr. Anandan's son, A Aakash, a medical student in Russia, have also been helping their mothers in distributing food. “We drive the car and distribute it to the public,” said Mr. Gilbert.