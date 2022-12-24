Withdraw order for training in private hospital, association urges DME

December 24, 2022 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) has urged the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) to withdraw its order to depute MD (Emergency Medicine) postgraduates for training at a corporate hospital.

Citing a communication from the DME to depute the Emergency Medicine postgraduates to a private hospital in Coimbatore for outstation training, SDPGA president P. Saminathan said that this was a regressive step as the Tamil Nadu Health Department had good infrastructure and trained faculty.

The National Medical Commission’s guidelines mandate specific specialists with teaching experience to qualify as faculty members for MD in Emergency Medicine.

Manpower issue

MD in Emergency Medicine is a newer discipline and qualified manpower is not available at private hospitals too, Mr. Saminathan said in a letter to the DME. The association requested the DME to withdraw the order.

It has also called for measures to upgrade the government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu.