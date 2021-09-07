“Withdraw demand of money from beneficiaries of TNUHDB projects”

CHENNAI

07 September 2021 01:05 IST

Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday demanded the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) to stop demanding the beneficiaries to pay a share of the project cost for the board’s housing projects that were under way.

In a memorandum submitted by the State secretary of CPI (M) K. Balakrishnan to TNUHDB MD M. Govinda Rao, the party said that the beneficiaries of TNUHDB’s projects were from poorer sections of the society who cannot pay such money.

According to a government order passed in October 2020, the beneficiary component for projects where TNUHB demolished its dilapidated buildings and reconstructed new buildings was fixed at ₹1.5 lakh, officials said.

In cases where people from informal settlements in objectionable locations are resettled, the agency responsible for the resettlement project will pay the beneficiary component. For instance, for the people being resettled from the banks of Cooum river as part of the eco-restoration project, the beneficiary component will be paid by the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust.

For other housing projects for economically weaker sections by TNUHB under the Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) scheme of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) of the Government of India, the amount to be paid by the beneficiary may vary from ₹80,000 to ₹7.5 lakh in Chennai and from ₹66,000 to ₹6.48 lakh in other parts of Tamil Nadu, as per the latest policy note of Housing and Urban Development Department.

Mr. Balakrishnan said that the G.O. passed by the previous AIADMK regime was anti-poor. Importantly, the memorandum said that in many of these reconstruction projects in Chennai that were completed and ready for allocation, the people were not informed about the payment of the beneficiary component when they were vacated from the old buildings for reconstruction.

Arguing that the demand of money went against the principles of natural justice, the party appealed to TNUHDB to not demand money and expedite the allocation of houses to the beneficiaries.