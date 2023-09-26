With two domestic terminals, wayfinding is vital for passengers

September 26, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST

Come October, two domestic terminals will operate simultaneously, for the first time, at the Chennai airport. One set of airlines will operate from the T1 terminal and the other from T4. While Akasa, IndiGo and SpiceJet are planning to operate flights from T4, the other airlines like Air India, Vistara and AirAsia will move to T1.

Over the last few years, the phase II modernisation project, executed at a cost of ₹2,467 crore, has brought in a slew of changes at the airport, with the demolition of the old domestic and international terminal buildings and the construction of an integrated terminal.

The whole idea has been conceptualised in such a way that the two old buildings will be knocked down to build one massive integrated terminal. The domestic terminal T1 functioning now, along with T4 (that used to handle international flights), will together take care of domestic flight operations from October.

While the opening of an additional domestic terminal may seem a minor change for the authorities, passengers say that unless there are clear guidance and signage, it can create a lot of confusion, especially among the first-time flyers.

Signboards needed

K. Karthik, a frequent flyer, says that starting from the entry points along GST Road so far as the service-lanes at the airport, there should be signboards indicating the names of the airlines that will operate at T4 and T1. “Even now, it is quite complex to figure out which service-lane needs to be taken for the domestic and international terminals. Now, if there is going to be an additional domestic terminal, they have to step up measures to make wayfinding easy outside as well as within the terminals so that passengers find it seamless to enter and exit the airport. If this is not done, flyers, especially those travelling for the first time, will find it exasperating and may get delayed while boarding a flight,” he said.

Also, transit passengers should be directed within the terminals not just by signage but also by airline staff members who should inform them which airlines operate at T1 and T4, the flyers say.

‘Passengers need helplines’

Vidyasagar Jagadeesan, another frequent flyer, says that signage aside, information should be posted on the social media at least a week before the second domestic terminal is opened. Passengers should also be provided with numbers for assistance. “As hundreds of passengers arrive in cabs, it is important that Ola, Uber and other prepaid taxi drivers be made aware of the development in advance. The authorities could hold a meeting with them. This will be greatly helpful because even if a first-time passenger does not know, the driver could drop them off at the right place,” he notes.

New pick-up points for cabs could be created in front of T4. If this is not done, passengers will have to walk all the way till T1, he points out.

According to the U.S. aviation safety regulator, Federal Aviation Administration, while designing the signage, the passenger’s need should be kept in mind. “Passenger frustration resulting from a difficult wayfinding experience creates high levels of stress. Once stress takes over, it takes time for the passenger to recover. Passengers should be able to access wayfinding information easily and accurately, so it is important to plan a consistent sign system for each route from roadway to gate and vice-versa.”

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) say that they are taking steps to inform passengers in advance when both terminals will start simultaneous operations. “Placing of signage is a priority at all important points on the airport premises, and these signage will ensure passengers are guided clearly,” says an official. A study was conducted a few months ago about the need to put up additional signage on the airport premises.

While one part of the new integrated building has been built, the rest will be taken up for construction shortly. Despite repeated delays, including the one caused by the pandemic, the first phase of modernisation was completed this year, and a part of the new building was thrown open two months ago. The international flights are taking off and landing from this new integrated building. The second leg of the modernisation will begin in a few months.

