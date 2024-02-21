With T.N. government proposing certain amendments, CUMTA (Amendment) Bill tabled in the Assembly

February 21, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State government to fully implement the comprehensive mobility plan in the city through Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has proposed certain amendments through a Bill tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The CUMTA, through the Amendment Act 2024, has proposed formation of an executive committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary with the Secretaries of departments of Finance, Housing and Urban Development, Highways and Minor ports and the Member Secretary of CUMTA (at present, the Special Officer) to regularly meet and take steps for implementing various works.

The committee would also consist of the Transport Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner, Director of Municipal Administration, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) Managing Director, General Manager of Southern Railway, and National Highway Authority of India General Manager, to help in preparing a mobility plan, annual budgets, and coordinating and monitoring the implementation of various traffic and transportation measures.

The CUMTA would be taking steps to regulate route plans for the public passenger transport modes, manage road safety cell, approve fare structure for public passenger transport modes and recommend to the Central government with regard to any infrastructure needs concerning the railways, national highways, port and airport.

The CUMTA (Amendment) Act, 2024, would come into force once the Governor, R.N. Ravi, grants assent to the Bill.

